The Joint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,920 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 445 put options.
NASDAQ JYNT opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The Joint has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.31.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Joint by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
About The Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
