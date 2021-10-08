The Joint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,920 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 445 put options.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The Joint has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Joint by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 206.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

