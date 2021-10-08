The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 17,819 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Terex were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Terex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 55.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

