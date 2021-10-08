The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.71 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Gentex worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

