The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alleghany by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $642.20 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $535.72 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

