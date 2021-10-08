The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,560 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KBR were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

NYSE KBR opened at $41.80 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -160.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

