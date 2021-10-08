The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Mosaic by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Mosaic by 943.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 517,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 468,256 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 158,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

