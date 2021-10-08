The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 billion and the highest is $12.50 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $47.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $48.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.66 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 71,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

