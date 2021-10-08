The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Billion

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 billion and the highest is $12.50 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $47.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $48.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.66 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 71,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.