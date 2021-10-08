The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $54,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 6,536.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 14,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 427,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 127,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

