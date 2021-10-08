The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading 2.5% Higher

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 244,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 224,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

About The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

