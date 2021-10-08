The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.80 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

