Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

TMO stock opened at $583.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $597.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

