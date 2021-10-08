TheStreet Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to “C-“

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE SM opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 726,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

