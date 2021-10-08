Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.31 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $53.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00111846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.87 or 0.00477055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00037358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.