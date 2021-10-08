Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,812. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.