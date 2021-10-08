TigerCash Market Cap Reaches $697,854.59 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $697,854.59 and $5.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.63 or 0.00638344 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

