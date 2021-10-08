Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,821,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,012,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

