Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$10.51 at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.43. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$784.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

