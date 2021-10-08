Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE TWI opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Titan International has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

