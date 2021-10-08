Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

