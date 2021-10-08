TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.47 ($17.02) and a 12 month high of €32.60 ($38.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.67 and its 200 day moving average is €28.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.
TLG Immobilien Company Profile
