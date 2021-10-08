TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.47 ($17.02) and a 12 month high of €32.60 ($38.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.67 and its 200 day moving average is €28.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

