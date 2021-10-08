Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

TXG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,193. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

