Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 30,736 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Franco-Nevada worth $110,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.83. 24,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,557. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

