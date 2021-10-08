Toronto Dominion Bank Has $75.21 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $75,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $82,772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BlackRock by 313.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $58,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $838.07. 1,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $897.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.08. The company has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

