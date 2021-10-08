Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $67,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.36. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,399. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.33. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $221.73 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

