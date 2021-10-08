Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $60,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.96. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.58. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

