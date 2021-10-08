Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.92

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.92 and traded as high as C$45.13. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$43.54, with a volume of 2,089,377 shares traded.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

