TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Nicolas Breteau Buys 21,000 Shares of Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 154.90 ($2.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.71. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. TP ICAP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several research firms have commented on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

