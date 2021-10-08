TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 301,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.