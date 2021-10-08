Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139,625 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $263,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

