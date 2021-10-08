Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.82

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.82 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.25). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.25), with a volume of 2,008 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market capitalization of £10.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.76.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

