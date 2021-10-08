Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

