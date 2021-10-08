Trane Technologies plc (TT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on December 31st

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

TT opened at $177.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

