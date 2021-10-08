Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43.

