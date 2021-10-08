Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

