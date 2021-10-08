Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

