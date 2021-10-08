Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $835,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

SCHJ opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

