Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

