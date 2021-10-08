Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

