Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

