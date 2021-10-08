Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

