Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $55.03 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

