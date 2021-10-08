Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

TACA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.