Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

