Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Tenable by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

