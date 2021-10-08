Trexquant Investment LP Invests $849,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

