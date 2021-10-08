Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

