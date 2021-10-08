Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,301 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

