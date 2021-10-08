Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

