Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,602 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $4,909,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock remained flat at $$22.59 on Friday. 9,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.