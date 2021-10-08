Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trilogy Metals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

